Holiday patrols net DUI arrests in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department completed the sixth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on July 9.

The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 2 driving under the influence traffic citations and 12 other traffic violations. There were no fatalities or serious alcohol-related traffic accidents during this period.

During the enforcement period June 26 to July 9, officers on regular patrol assignments issued a total of 1 driving under the influence traffic citation and 50 other traffic citations.

The next enforcement period will be over the Labor Day period.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter