Holiday patrols yield four DUI arrests

EDWARDSVILLE | The Edwardsville Police Department made 4 drunken driving arrests and issued 83 other traffic citations during the recent July Fourth Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket crackdown, Lt. Charles Kohlberg said Tuesday.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Illinois participated in this statewide effort to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads and encourage seat belt use.

Edwardsville police joined forces with more than 150 other state and local law enforcement agencies conducting the crackdown campaign, which featured high-visibility enforcement combined with outreach activities including a media campaign.

The effort was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

