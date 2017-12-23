Homegrown hip-hop

× Expand Granite City resident James Stevanus, also known by his stage name, Jay Spacely, is a 21-year-old hip-hop recording artist who has been creating music for more than seven years. He has performed and worked with famous artists and producers such as Caskey and Young Greatness and is about to sign a major distribution deal with Los Angeles-based Priority Records and Capitol Records.

Determination is the key to success, and Granite City resident James Stevanus is determined to turn his dream into a reality.

Also known by his stage name, Jay Spacely, Stevanus is a 21-year-old hip-hop recording artist who has been creating music for more than seven years. He has been making his name known around the St. Louis music scene.

“I have always had this huge passion for music and how it’s made, as long as I can remember,” Stevanus said. “I began realizing my passion for hip-hop music early on in my childhood, I would say around the age of eight. Around that time, the local studio was at my house, and I was always surrounded by the vibes and the passion of the music. Around the same time, I learned what the production software Fruity Loops was. I would sit there for hours analyzing, what I didn’t know at the time, would actually be the future of my life.”

In addition to performing solo, Stevanus is half of the hip-hop group MarleyGangOD. In 2014, he and other member KRONIK performed more than 25 shows within the year at St. Louis area venues.

Stevanus has always loved to perform. He said his stage presence has built up his confidence as an artist and his reputation, and he hopes audiences will feel the energy he creates with his art.

“If you have never seen a live performance with Jay Spacely, then mark my words, you haven’t seen a hip-hop performance just yet,” he said. “I believe my music and songs speak for the public and they carry a good vibe and message.”

Following in the footsteps of Lil’ Wayne and Dr. Dre, Stevaus hope his music will not only make him successful but help others as well.

“I want to be successful enough to bring the people I love success in whatever field they may choose: whether it be for their own business, their retirements, anything,” he said.

Throughout Stevanus’ music career, he has obtained opportunities to work with numerous other artists and producers, including The Avengerz, Caskey, Young Greatness and OG Marco.

“The experience of working with the Avengerz and opening up for acts like Caskey and more has been surreal,” he said. “It has helped me boost the process of my career at a huge rate. It’s definitely a huge co-sign when the production team from the most prominent record label in our industry, Cash Money Records, has worked with you on two of your past four single releases. ‘Drippin’ Juice’ and ‘Champagne’ has received major responses on platforms like Spotify, Pandora, SoundCloud and more. Both have reached over 500,000 total streams since their official release dates.”

Stevanus is about to sign a major distribution deal with Los Angeles-based Priority Records and Capitol Records.

“I am so blessed to be in a situation to be working with such a powerhouse for the distribution of my releases in 2018,” he said. “I will also be releasing my next EP project in 2018, entitled ‘Elevation,’ as my first release under Distrokid/Priority Records. The official release date is TBA (to be announced).”

However, relocating to Los Angeles may not be in the cards for Stevanus just yet.

For anyone who wises to pursue a career in the music business, he offered this advice: don’t let anyone tell you your dreams are unrealistic or unachievable.

“You just have to work every day until you’ve made it to that point,” he said. “Once you’ve made it, you better be ready to work harder than you ever have before.”

Stevanus hopes to be remembered as one of the greatest entertainers to be raised in Granite City and wants to get more involved with community projects, bullying awareness and teenage issues within the school system.

“I believe we have the most potential to become a great city,” he said. “With the right minds and effort, we can begin to make these changes.”

Social media users can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at ItsJaySpacely.

