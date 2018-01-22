Homeless Connect to focus on bridging service gap

× Expand Homeless stock image

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is set to connect people experiencing homeless with services and goods later this month.

Madison County will hold its 10th annual Project Homeless Connect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at The River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road in Alton. The program counts the number of homeless people — men, women and children — throughout the county and provides free services.

David Harrison, homeless services manager with Madison County Community Development, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires local agencies to conduct a survey every year to determine the number of homeless. Results are used to determine grant funding for the Community Development Department.

Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness, composed of more than 40 agencies and individuals, will provide a wide range of services to those literally homeless and people experiencing a housing crisis.

“There will be services available to include everything from access to housing and jobs to a free meal and haircuts,” Harrison said.

More than 100 volunteers and service providers will assist in the distribution of food, beverages and clothing. Representatives will also provide a wide range of services, including substance abuse and mental health counseling, legal services, employment assistance and other social services. Those attending will also have the opportunity to receive medical exams, HIV/AIDS screening and other health services.

Harrison said last year there were 176 homeless people counted in Madison County and 40 percent were children.

Rides to the event are free. Call the Salvation Army at (618) 465-7764 or visit one of the pickup sites to reserve a ride for 9 a.m. or noon.

For more information or to volunteer, email mlcastillo@co.madison.il.us or visit the Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness Facebook page.

