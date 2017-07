ALTON — Lane closures will be encountered on Homer M. Adams Parkway from Godfrey Road to Broadway beginning Tuesday, July 25, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times. This work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 28. These closures are necessary to make pavement repairs.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

stl-traffic.org

