Homes to history

GLEN CARBON — The village of Glen Carbon is in the midst of recognizing its 125th anniversary as a community.

As such, it was only appropriate that the Village Board recognized three homes as historical landmarks during an August meeting.

The homes were presented by the Glen Carbon Museum Commission, an appointed group of residents designated by the board to serve as village historians. Carol Dappert, vice-chair of the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, offered a history of the homes for board members.

Madison Coal Corporation Saltbox

The first home, at 183 S. Main St., is one of nine original houses built on Main Street by the Madison Coal Corp. The home was built in the saltbox style, named for resembling old-time saltboxes that had hinged lids for accessibility.

“At the time of construction, these two-story frame houses were built to house two families,” Dappert said. “This home was occupied by two families up until the 1930s, when the Thomas family took possession of the entire house.”

The home has two bedrooms upstairs and four rooms downstairs. Totally renovated in the 1990s, the home now includes a second bathroom upstairs. Throughout recent updates, the home has maintained its outside appearance.

There are only four remaining saltbox houses in Glen Carbon. The Charles Van Dyke family owns and occupies this home in Old Town.

Pizzini-Sedlacek Home

The second recognition went to the Pizzini-Sedlacek House at 110 S. Main St.

Dominik Pizzini built the 1 1/2-story home as his residence in 1906. He and his wife, Elizabeth, and five children lived in the home for many years.

“As the owner of a brewery, tavern, and ice house, the home was located near Pizzini’s business for convenience,” Dappert said.

The home has four rooms on the main floors with 9-foot ceilings, two bedrooms on the second floor and a walkout finished basement.

The home is occupied by Barbara Sedlacek, purchased in 1971 from George and Ann Tanase. The exterior of the home is well-maintained and has held its original 1906 appearance.

The Rasplica House

W.B. Rasplica built a two-story brick home in 1904 next door to his general store in Castle Hall.

“A businessman, Rasplica had the house built with a side door so the tenants who occupied the upstairs rooms had access without disturbing the family,” Dappert said. “Many tenants occupied the upstairs room until the 1930s, when the Rasplica family began occupying the entire house.”

Included in the list of tenants was Dr. Range, who actually had his office on the upper floor. Also residing at the home were Glen Carbon school teacher Stella Alsop, who lived there her entire teaching career, and former Glen Carbon mayor Rudy Schiber.

The home has 11 rooms and is adorned with 10-foot ceilings on the first floor and 9-foot ceilings on the second. Door transoms still provide air flow throughout the downstairs rooms, and pocket doors separate rooms.

Members of the Rasplica family still occupy the home, which has maintained its outward appearance through the 110 years it has stood on Glen Carbon’s Main Street. It is occupied by Diane Rasplica Jones and her husband. Diane is the Museum Commission chair in Glen Carbon and wrote the historical documents presented to the board by Dappert.

Residents of the designated homes received a plaque to be hung on their homes’ exteriors recognizing the designation. Mayor Robert Jackstadt thanked the members of the Museum Commission and the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum for their work researching the 125-year-old village history.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter