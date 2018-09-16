Hometown to Hollywood

Civic Memorial High grad Matt Gowan has been in the movie and TV show industry for nearly a decade and has reached a point where he can turn down jobs on Hollywood sets.

But some jobs are just too good to let pass.

Most recently, Gowan worked in the upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Shooting some scenes of the Quentin Tarantino film in July closed several blocks of Hollywood Boulevard after redecorating shops and the streets to represent 1969. The film stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. A fall release is scheduled.

Gowan has become a much-in-demand production assistant and occasional director. He attributes his success to the “hometown values” he learned from his parents, Elaine and Harvey Gowan of Bethalto.

“Family is number one for me,” he said.

As a production assistant, Gowan performs many and varied duties. He sometimes corrals and directs actors on set, keeps those same people out of shots and basically does whatever the director wants while setting up or filming on set. The job can be as short as one day or last months. Some production companies have full-time production assistants.

The 2006 CM graduate got a modest start in the film industry in this area through his own persistence. He was a person in the background on the set of “Meet Bill,” shot in St. Louis in 2007.

Gowan spent a few semesters at Lewis and Clark Community College, where he met Brian Schrage, director of video services and an instructor “who inspired me.”

Working with Schrage, Gowan learned he didn’t want to be an actor or a director, but a producer — the person who actually makes the film happen by pulling all the many parts together.

While still in this area, he also met another person who influenced him. Alton-born and educated Brian Jun has made a name for himself as an independent movie producer and director.

Jun was filming “Steel City” in the area in 2006 and asked Gowan, a visitor to the set, to find a prison jumpsuit for a scene. That was Gowan’s “first real experience” as a PA. Gowan and Jun maintained a friendship after that, and Jun became a mentor to Gowan.

Not long after that, Gowan was an unpaid volunteer at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. He once had to drive a top assistant to Robert Redford to the airport, and that eventually led to an internship at the Sundance Film Institute headquarters in Los Angeles.

After the internship, Gowan managed to get PA jobs on music videos and, on Jun’s advice, began working on his first (and so far only) film, “The Lachrymist.”

His primary job, however, was keeping body and soul together as a neophyte in the film industry.

“I spent a couple of years emailing resumés and trying to find contacts,” he said.

PAs have no union or hiring hall. Gowan worked hard as a PA on any set he was called to and tried to parley contacts into more jobs. “It’s all about who you know,” he said.

His reputation and contact base grew. He got steady gigs, albeit temporary, on such offerings as “American Horror Story,” “Westworld,” “Aquaman,” “9-1-1,” “American Crime Story,” “Batman v. Superman,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Captain Marvel,” “Mad Men,” “The First Purge” and “Up in the Air” with George Clooney, which was shot in St. Louis.

He has been a personal assistant to Jamie Lee Curtis on the show “Scream Queens” for two seasons and for Dito Montiel on the film “Empire State” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Gowan gets back to Bethalto several times a year to see his parents, who are “everything” to him.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’m from here,” he said on his most recent visit.

“The Lachrymist” was released in 2014 and has been shown at a number of film festivals.

Gowan credits Clayne Crawford for helping make his film as reality. He met Crawford in this area more than 10 years ago when “Steel City” was being made here.

“The Lachrymist,” starring Navi Rawat, who was in “Numb3rs” and “The O.C.,” follows the story of a woman whose husband disappears after they check into a hotel. Also appearing in the film are James Harvey Ward, Paul Rae, Samaire Armstrong and Davenia McFadden. The website offers the 25-minute film for free.

