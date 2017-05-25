Honoring service in a historic place

× Expand By Nyttend (own work), via Wikimedia Commons The Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St., is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This photo is from Memorial Day 2014.

ALTON — Alton’s National Cemetery will be the site of the 12th annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 29.

Participants will include Alton Mayor Brant Walker, a representative of the National Cemetery Administration, Marquette Catholic High School sophomore Nia Owens singing America’s national anthem, Alton Middle School students joining police officers and firefighters in leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Alton High School ROTC members presenting colors and performing the missing man tabletop ceremony, bagpipes and drums, Matt Taul singing, echo taps and more.

Everyone is invited to attend and limited seating on a first-come basis will be offered. Guests can bring lawn chairs or portable seating. The ceremony lasts 45 minutes to an hour.

“This program is recognized as one of the finest in America at a National Cemetery or Shrine on Memorial Day and one of only three ceremonies held in the evening,” event organizer Richard Baird stated in a press release.

Program

