Honoring service starts with breakfast

A group of local colleagues have come together in a new way to honor those who made service above self part of their daily lives. The group will host the inaugural Breakfast for a Hero for veterans and their immediate families on Veterans Day this year as they share a unified spirit of giving back to the community.

The breakfast will take place from 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen’s Club, 3109 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

“My business partner Terri Schneider and I do what we call ‘professional days’ a few times a year, where we discuss and choose ways to give back to the community,” organizer Jim Claywell said. “We refer to it as business tithing. With Veterans Day approaching, Terri had this idea to show our appreciation for those who had served and sacrificed during their time in the military and would do so unconditionally.”

Veterans and their immediate families are invited to enjoy a free breakfast, as well as remarks from keynote speaker Tom Reilly. Reilly spent four years in the Army, serving with the Americal Division and 1st Aviation Brigade in Vietnam from 1969-1970 and honing his leadership skills as a drill sergeant.

As a published writer and noted researcher, Reilly is a recipient of the Northeast Business Editors Silver Award, author of 16 books, and editorial contributor to several magazines. His writings cover topics such as patriotism, war, inspiration, humor, short stories, fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. Jefferson Barracks plays a key role in many of his written works.

His latest book, published this fall by Koehler Books, is entitled “Hope in the Shadows of War.” Reilly has been traveling around the globe to share his message of hope since 1981 and is also known as an avid golfer, Harley-Davidson rider, and fountain pen collector.

“Once we decided to offer this free breakfast on Veterans Day to military members and their families, I reached out to a few other local businesses that I was fairly certain would help sponsor this, and immediately had three other sponsors lined up,” Claywell added. “We want this to become an annual event. This is not just for veterans of the past, but for all veterans.”

Sponsors for this year’s breakfast, in addition to Claywell Asset Management in Godfrey, include AdVantage, Roberts Motors, CNB Bank & Trust, and Alton Memorial Hospital.

Sam Roberts of Roberts Motors, a veteran who served in the Marine Corps, said during a local radio interview on Tuesday morning that the breakfast “is an opportunity for them to meet their buddies and visit with them when they otherwise might not. We can talk about some of the good times and bad, and also talk about the issues veterans deal with every day.”

Roberts also encouraged veterans and their immediate families to come to the breakfast, then head over to the Alton VFW for a memorial service later in the morning. Pre-registration is required to ensure enough food for everyone and should be done before Nov. 8. RSVPs can be made by calling Claywell’s office at (618) 433-8881 or via email to terri.schneider@raymondjames.com.

