Honors Day Convocation marks student achievements

EDWARDSVILLE — The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences celebrated the scholarly achievements of more than 220 students with 253 scholarships and awards at its 2017 Honors Day Convocation.

The event, on April 9 in the Meridian Ballroom, is the largest single gathering recognizing student achievement at SIUE, outside of commencement.

Approximately 500 attendees, including students and their family and friends, university administrators, faculty and staff, and award and scholarship sponsors, honored outstanding students pursuing degrees within the college’s nearly two dozen departments and programs.

“These students have successfully begun a journey of intellectual transformation that will continue throughout their educational and professional careers, and we are incredibly proud of them,” said Greg Budzban, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Honors Day offers the opportunity to express our deep appreciation to the sponsors of our awards, many of whom were in attendance.

“Their continued generosity has a profound impact on the lives of our students, one that could not be replicated without their support, and we are extremely grateful,” he said. “Their contributions help transform students’ lives, and there is no higher compliment than that.”

Student speaker Amanda Juenger, a senior in the Department of Mass Communications, encouraged her classmates to be confident, remember the support surrounding them and “forge headlong into your future.”

“Every one of you has played a part in our academic success,” Juenger told attendees. “Every one of you has been there to fill a void in our moment of self-doubt, with a vote of confidence.

“Parents and friends: you are the keystone of our support system. Professors and administrators: thank you for seeing our potential and helping us find our way on this challenging journey. Most importantly, to our scholarship sponsors: your generosity has made it possible for us to reach our dreams. Your faith and encouragement inspires us to reach higher and become better.”

The Maryville native received the Edna and Frithiof Carlson Award for Creative Expression in a CAS Discipline, and award open to all CAS students. Juenger also earned the Judy Landers Creativity Award from the Department of Mass Communications.

“We can only aspire to make you proud,” she added. “I will be working my hardest to make that happen.”

Abbie Fox, a senior studying chemistry, received multiple awards, including four through the Department of Chemistry and one through the Department of Biological Sciences. The Morton native was also honored as Outstanding Student in Science and Mathematics, an award for the “best” student in the programs of biological sciences, chemistry, physics and mathematics and statistics. Fox was selected by the chairs of each department.

Three other students achieved awards in more than one department, including Robinson native Willem Devin (philosophy and historical studies), Jacksonville native Susannah Oettle (anthropology and geography) and Chapin native Chase Halsne (anthropology and philosophy). Notably, junior Justin Murray, of Swansea, was honored with four awards through the Department of Music.

CAS Honors Day ended with a celebratory reception in the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter