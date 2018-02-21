Hopeful embers

× 1 of 2 Expand Engine No. 1412, Godfrey FPD’s newest rescue engine, is usually housed at Station 1. It was shipped off to Michigan on Jan. 15 for frame rail repairs, leaving the community to rely upon its two 20-year-old engines to provide fire protection. × 2 of 2 Expand Godfrey FPD engine No. 1410 is a 1998 KME. Usually held in reserve, this is one of two “older” trucks that Godfrey will be relying on for fire protection for the next four months while its newest truck is in Michigan for repairs. Prev Next

GODFREY — Since its founding in 1946, the Godfrey Fire Protection District has come to the aid of the village of Godfrey and its residents during its greatest times of need and darkest moments. Now, it’s asking the village to come to its aid.

At the regular Village Board meeting Feb. 20, Fire Chief Erik Kambarian, Capt. Jake Ringering and GFPD Board of Trustees Treasurer Terry Ford addressed the board and explained the financial picture the district is facing. Ford said they need the village’s help to “maintain the level of service that we (the district) currently provide” and that, without financial assistance, they will begin to fall behind and will be unable to purchase new equipment and replace aging apparatus.

In addition, they will also be unable to fill an 18th full-time position. Both Ford and Kambarian explained the fire district will soon reach a point where it will have to cut services it provides, such as the number of EMS calls to which it responds, public education, and business inspections, which it performs on behalf of the village. They explained that, as a last resort, layoffs would also have to be considered if the financial situation continues to degrade.

Relaying how this financial situation has come about, Ford explained that, while the costs of operation have gone up, tax revenues have stayed relatively stagnant and property tax caps imposed by the state could make the situation even worse. A tax referendum overwhelmingly approved by Godfrey voters in 2016 prevented layoffs and helped the district get out of a dire financial hole, but did not leave room for purchases or improvements. The referendum has brought in approximately $150,000 a year since its passage.

The district’s bleak financial outlook began to come to light last month when its newest apparatus had to be returned to the manufacturer in Michigan for essential repairs. Rescue engine 1412, a 2009 Spartan/Toyne pumper, suffered from a defect in which the vehicle’s frame rails began to flake and corrode. The work to repair the engine, which is being covered by the manufacturer, is expected to take a minimum of four months, with the potential for a longer repair time.

According to Kambarian, the entire vehicle has to be dismantled, repaired, and put back together, which accounts for the lengthy repair time. In the meantime, the department is relying on a pair of 20-year-old vehicles: rescue engines 1422 and 1410. Up until this time, 1410 has been a reserve unit, used only when other apparatuses are unavailable. Ringering explained the average lifespan of a pumper is 15 to 20 years and, when a vehicle goes on as many calls as theirs do, the life span can be on the lower end of that range.

As the two 1998 pumpers approach the end of their life, they are in need of constant repairs and maintenance and will have to be completely replaced sooner rather than later. They are not seen as a reliable replacement for the 2009 pumper. The age of these pumpers has put a strain on district resources, as the department has already spent more than double its $30,000 annual budget for maintenance costs.

If one or both of these older vehicles break down or have issues, the department will be in a position where it has to borrow apparatuses from another department or reach out for mutual aid. The village of East Alton has offered to loan the district a reserve pumper on an as-needed basis, but this isn’t seen as a viable, long-term solution.

At least a dozen firefighters from the department attended the standing-room-only meeting. Many residents also attended to express their support for the department and share their desire to see the village contribute financial assistance to the GFPD to be used to fill the open position and purchase needed equipment.

As there was no action item on the agenda, the trustees did not commit to financial assistance during the meeting. Trustee Eldon Williams, however, made clear his position. Williams thanked all of the firefighters in attendance for being at the meeting and for their service, saying that “we spent a lot of money here tonight” and while they hadn’t said they were going to spend anything on the fire department, he knew they would discuss it and would help however they could. He reassured those in attendance to “not feel left out tonight.” Applause could be heard around the room after that and many other comments made during the meeting.

“You want your fire department to be as economical as possible until you need us, and then we need to be outstanding,” Kambarian said. “That’s the gist of this presentation tonight. If you give us the tools, we’ll finish the job.”

