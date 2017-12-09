Hoping for a revolution

ALTON — After thousands of nominations from small towns all over the country, Deluxe Corp. has announced the 20 communities that will vie for the top spot on the third season of the Small Business Revolution – Main Street series.

Among the top 20 is the city of Alton.

Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, shared the backstory in a phone interview.

“This originated out of Old Bakery Beer Company,” Stawar said. “They submitted the application. Our staff helped them along in the process.”

“We are really excited about being chosen in the top 20,” he said. “To be among them really shows where Alton is now and where we are going in the future. We are working with Alton Main Street Inc., the RiverBend Growth Association, the city of Alton and area businesses now to keep Alton moving forward.”

Deluxe, a provider of small business marketing and financial services, launched the contest in 2016 and shared the inspiring story of Wabash, Ind., in the first season. Earlier in the fall, Deluxe launched the second season of the series and featured the community of Bristol Borough, Pa., and the six businesses selected to receive the $500,000 makeover. All eight episodes of the second season are available online.

The series, which airs on Hulu, YouTube, and the program’s website, features marketing and business expertise for small businesses in one small town. Host Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe’s chief brand and communications officer, along with marketing experts from Deluxe, help struggling business owners find their path to success.

Nominations for the third season were open Sept. 28 to Nov. 19, with thousands of communities across the country vying for a chance to be featured. Deluxe will gather more information from the top 20 communities before narrowing its list to 10 finalists to visit in January. Eventually, that list of 10 will become the top 5, and a nationwide public vote will ultimately determine the winner.

“There are so many deserving towns that need this boost,” Brinkman said. “Our team decided to announce 20 deserving communities so we can do a deeper dive into their structure and their needs before moving on to the next round. No matter what, each of these 20 would make a great winner for our contest.”

Communities making it into the Top 10 list will be announced Dec. 12.

“We definitely have the opportunities available here in Alton,” Stawar said. “This could become a real game changer for downtown development.

“Places like Old Bakery Beer Company, Jacoby Arts Center and The Post: As a part of the Broadway corridor, they bring a lot to the city of Alton, as does the nightlife entertainment along Third Street and all the other unique establishments in downtown Alton,” Stawar added. “Winning this contest could help the Broadway corridor, downtown and the city of Alton as a whole become an even more enhanced experience for both residents and visitors alike.”

The winning community will receive $500,000 to be used for a makeover project as chosen by the show. If Alton is chosen as the winning community, the CVB will provide a list of local contractors for them to work with in completing the show’s chosen redevelopment project.

Deluxe Corp. is a growth engine for small businesses and financial institutions. Nearly 4.4 million small business customers access Deluxe’s products and services, including customized checks and forms, as well as website development and hosting, email marketing, social media, search engine optimization and logo design. Deluxe is also a provider of checks and accessories sold to consumers.

Other towns in the running include Aberdeen, S.D.; Americus, Ga.; Amesbury, Maine; Bastrop, Texas; Brainerd, Minn., Bucyrus, Ohio; Cartersville, Ga.; Excelsior Springs, Mo.; Exeter, N.H.; Farmville, Va.; Florence, Ore.; Glenwood Springs, Colo.; Laurel, Miss.; Martinez, Calif.; Owatonna, Minn.; Paducah, Ky.; Palatka, Fla.; Sanford, N.C.; and Siloam Springs, Ark.

Ongoing announcements regarding the third season can be found on the Small Business Revolution – Main Street website.

Stawar emphasized the importance for everyone, especially local small businesses, to show their support and enthusiasm as the contest moves forward.

“We encourage our small businesses, our community residents, local leaders and everyone throughout the region to share this great news and show their support,” he said. “Visibility, online and in person, can go a long way into convincing them that Alton should be the location they choose.”

smallbusinessrevolution.org

