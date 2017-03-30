Hopkins to join this year’s Women of Achievement honorees

Margaret Hopkins of Alton is among this year’s 10 Women of Achievement honorees.

Founded in 1955, the St. Louis Women of Achievement Award’s sole mission is to honor and recognize women’s volunteer service and volunteer leadership.

The recipients will be recognized at the 2017 Women of Achievement Luncheon on Tuesday, May 16, at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the luncheon runs until 1:30 p.m. This year’s luncheon chair is Gin Wachter and the vice chair is Phyllis Langsdorf. Luncheon reservations are $60 per person and can be made at woastl.org/luncheon-reservations or by contacting Women of Achievement at (314) 896-4962 or woastlouis@gmail.com.

The 2017 class of honorees includes:

• Claire Applewhite — Educational Enrichment

• Christine Buck — Youth Dedication

• Adrienne D. Davis — Arts Advocacy

• Marlene Hammerman — Social Justice

• Rosemary Hanley — Youth Services

• Margaret Hopkins — Community Betterment

• Kathy Lambert — Social Enterprise

• Elizabeth Mannen — Volunteer Leadership

• Colleen Kelly Starkloff — Human Welfare

• Asha Zimmerman — Caring and Compassion

“Volunteers are the unsung heroes of our community,” Women of Achievement President Joni Karandjeff said. “The strength and longevity of the region’s nonprofit organizations and programs rely heavily on dedicated volunteers. We take pride in honoring some of these outstanding unsung heroes — women volunteers who have dedicated their time, energy and leadership to helping the community in tremendous ways and inspire others to do the same.”

“The luncheon is a special way to honor and highlight our award winners,” said Gin Wachter, chair of the 2017 luncheon. “Surrounded by family, friends, past Women of Achievement, and those affiliated with each honoree’s nonprofits and charities along with the general public, the feeling in the room is joyous and delightful. In addition to a delicious lunch and awarding the honorees, we also feature a dynamic 30-minute video about the volunteers and their history of service, which really hits home the message that helping others makes an enormous impact in our community.”

Honorees are selected from nominations from the St. Louis metropolitan area, including the Metro East, who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to the betterment of the region through voluntary contributions, volunteer leadership and a significant breadth of a volunteer career. Women of Achievement considers nominees with significant volunteer impact in areas such as, but not limited to, education, arts, health and human services, youth and family, philanthropy, social justice and advocacy. For additional information about the awards, luncheon and honorees, visit woastl.org.

Margaret Hopkins: Community Betterment

The measure of Margaret Hopkins’ impact on the Alton community is not the hundreds of pink ribbons tied on trees or the many flags and wreaths placed along the streets and in the cemetery; it is Margaret’s heartfelt affection and enthusiasm for her friends, neighbors and community that has come to define the standard for volunteerism in the community. Since moving to Alton in 2000, Margaret has joined volunteer efforts to help strengthen and promote a more vibrant community, one that is full of great history and is a great place to visit, live and work. Together with her husband, John, they moved to Alton after falling in love with the historic Wade-Duncan house on Henry Street and worked to save it from the city’s demolition list and restore it to its former glory.

When the restoration was complete, she expanded her interests and became active in the Lucy Haskell Playhouse Committee, a group dedicated to the restoration of this 131-year-old Victorian Queen Anne Stick style Playhouse that is on the National Historic Register. Now serving as co-chair of this committee, the group has worked to raise thousands of dollars to recently restore the exterior of this beloved landmark. The memory of Lucy Jane Haskell has been celebrated annually for the past 14 years on Lucy’s birthday, July 29, with hundreds of children of all ages coming to enjoy a party reminiscent of a Victorian celebration of 1885 (Lucy’s fifth birthday). The most recent success of this committee is coming this spring with the restoration of the slate and copper roof made possible through a public-private partnership in which they helped to secure $36,000 for the project.

In 2001, Margaret was invited to join the YWCA board and served on a committee that initiated a now 15-year program call Vintage Voices. This living history tour takes place every October in the Alton City Cemetery, the final resting place of renowned abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy, who was murdered by a pro-slavery mob in 1837 while defending his press. Vintage Voices brings to life historical figures and interesting decedents that help visitors learn and deepen their appreciation of the region’s rich history. The proceeds of this annual event go to support the Alton Little Theater, the longest-running community theater in Illinois.

In 2001, Margaret was touched by two friends diagnosed with breast cancer. Having been aware and interested the Komen Race for the Cure in St. Louis, she felt a need to do more. She formed a small team known as Tour de Friends and has invited individuals to meet in St. Louis for some 14 years to Race for the Cure. In an effort to bring more awareness, she began the effort to tie pink bows along trees on Henry Street. On Christmas Eve for the past 15 years, Margaret illuminates Henry Street with the help of 16 block captains as they line and light 1,500 luminaries. Starting in May of every year (since 2003) and extending through Veterans Day, with the financial support of the neighborhood, flags are placed on the light standards.

Margaret was named a YWCA Woman of Distinction in 2008, has been recognized by Pride Inc. with its Outstanding Citizen Award in 2010 for promoting “a more livable community through planning, advocacy and implementation of a community beautification vision.” Most recently, she received the Golden Leaf Award in 2016 from the Godfrey Woman’s Club for her dedication to beautifying and enriching the community. In September 2016, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (presented by the Ninian Edwards Chapter) recognized her with the Excellence in Community Service Award.

She also serves as a eucharistic minister for St. Mary’s Catholic Church taking communion to nursing home residents, is a past president of P.E.O. Chapter HT of Granite City, has served on the board of the Alton YWCA, the Lincoln Douglas Debate Anniversary committee and the Lynne F. Solon Foundation. Margaret also helped bring Wreaths Across America to the Alton National Cemetery, now in its 10th year.

Margaret is grateful for the love and support of her husband, family and friends. She feels volunteering makes a community a better place to live and raise a family, raises awareness of a need or cause and gifts you with the ability to meet many people and make great friends along the way.

