Alton Memorial Hospital facility receives honors

× Expand Healogics presented three awards March 6 to the Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center. Those participating at the awards presentation included (front row, from left) Tammy Miller, front office coordinator; registered nurse Kathy Ridenhour, registered nurse Kary Holliday, registered nurse Kathy Kliefoth, registered nurse Erica Brown, clinical nurse manager; Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director; registered nurse Katie Alexander and Tonya Ballard, HBO safety director; (standing in the back, from left) Matt Flick, program director; Debbie Turpin, vice president of patient care services; Dr. Sebastian Rueckert, vice president and chief medical officer; Rusty Ingram, director of business development; AMH President Dave Braasch; Heather Wahlbrink, area vice president for Healogics; and Kim Gass, regional director of clinical operations for Healogics. Not pictured are registered nurse Jana Lybarger, registered nurse Bernice Smith, Dr. Jacob Lamb, Dr. Krista Nelson and Dr. Olusegun Coker.

The Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Center has been recognized with awards for clinical excellence.

Healogics, the nation’s leading and largest wound care management company, presented the awards at a March 6 ceremony at AMH.

The center has been honored as Wound Care Center of the Year by Healogics. It also received the Robert A. Warriner Center of Excellence Award and the Center of Distinction Award.

“Our Wound Care Center heals chronic wounds of patients who might otherwise experience an amputation or other life-threatening conditions,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital. “We are proud to provide this specialized and needed service to our community.”

“We’re honored,” said Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director for the AMH Wound Care Center. “It’s a privilege to be part of a great collaborative effort between the hospital, physicians and Healogics. Together, we are able to heal patients in our community, getting them get back to living happy, healthy lives.”

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 24 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a wound healing rate of at least 91 percent in less than 31 median days, along with several other quality standards for two years in a row.

Out of 630 eligible centers, only seven across the country will receive the Center of the Year distinction in 2016; only 169 achieved the Center of Excellence Award; only 334 achieved the Center of Distinction Award.

The Center of Excellence award is given to wound care centers in the Healogics network that have met the highest level of quality standards for a minimum of two consecutive years. The award is named for Dr. Warriner, a pioneer in wound care and the former chief medical officer for Healogics.

The center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 800 centers, with access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.

The center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Some of the leading-edge treatments offered at the center include negative pressure wound therapy, debridement, application of cellular-based tissue or skin substitutes to the wound, offloading or total contact casts and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

