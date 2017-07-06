Hospital names nursing award winners

× Expand Registered nurse and House Supervisor Georgia Fox (center, holding plaque) has been recognized for Clinical Leadership, providing excellence in direct patient care delivery.

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center recently named the 2017 Nursing Excellence Awardees in the areas of Clinical Excellence, Patient Advocacy/Outcomes, and Clinical Leadership.

Registered nurse and House Supervisor Georgia Fox has been recognized for Clinical Leadership, providing excellence in direct patient care delivery. Fox has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s for 30 years, serving 7 years as a house supervisor, 3 years as clinical educator, and 20 years as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department.

Allen Lett, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, has been recognized for Clinical Excellence in patient care delivery. Lett is a member of the Unit Practice Council, Nursing Practice Council, and is a preceptor to new nurses. Lett has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2014.

Brian Russell is a registered nurse in the Emergency Department and has been recognized for demonstrating nursing excellence in Patient Advocacy/Outcomes. Russell has served in primary and secondary charge nurse roles and has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 1988.

“The OSF HealthCare Excellence in Nursing Awards serve to recognize OSF nurses who demonstrate strength in leadership and make significant contributions to improve patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes,” Chief Operating Officer Sister M. Anselma said. “These awardees consistently advocate for our patients, families, and their fellow Mission Partners by working to promote an environment of high-quality care.”

