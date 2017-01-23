Hospital teams up with school for Pack the Place Pink

ALTON — For the third straight year, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is partnering with Marquette Catholic High School for Pack the Place Pink.

The Marquette Explorers will take on the East Alton–Wood River Oilers in a boy’s basketball game, and residents are invited to cheer the team on while supporting breast cancer research, education and prevention. Pack the Place Pink festivities will start at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the gymnasium, 219 E. Fourth St.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is providing special pink T-shirts for the players, and the first 100 admissions to the game will also receive a pink OSF Saint Anthony’s/Marquette T-shirt.

Pack the Place Pink is one of the biggest events of the year for the Marquette High School Breast Cancer Awareness Club. The club’s students are dedicated to raising money and awareness for breast and other cancers.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is proud to partner with the club for this event. Heather Jones, breast health navigator for OSF Saint Anthony’s, will be on hand to talk about the importance of mammography and breast health early detection.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Imaging Center is the only mammography facility in the River Bend recognized as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. It utilizes a digital mammography system that offers many conveniences — from very soft and slow application of breast compression for smooth positioning and increased patient tolerance, to having the digital images immediately available. Because digital mammography is faster, the time patients spend in an uncomfortable position is greatly reduced.

