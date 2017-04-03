Hospital to construct new Medical Office Building

Start of construction for a new Medical Office Building at Alton Memorial Hospital is just a couple of weeks away.

The new building will connect to the current Medical Office Building B. A construction fence will be in place when work begins, and parking will be restricted. Medical Office Building B staff and physicians are being asked to use the raised parking lot during construction. AMH staff who normally park in this area should park between Medical Office Building A and Medical Office Building B.

The $8 million project will add 41,000 square feet of new office space (on two floors) to the campus. Upon completion, the new space is expected to accommodate offices for pediatrics, primary care, ob/gyn, internal medicine, psychiatry and an outpatient lab. The building is tentatively scheduled to open in early 2018.

“A primary goal for our organization is to improve access to care for our patients,” AMH President Dave Braasch said. “As we continue to recruit new physicians and mid-level providers such as nurse practitioners to the community, we need to ensure there is suitable, well-designed space in which the team can deliver top-notch care to our patients using the new care delivery model.”

Braasch adds that the project reflects AMH’s commitment to the region.

“We believe it will be a positive development for our patients, medical staff, employees and the communities we serve,” he said.

The architect for the project is Archimages, a leader and innovator in sustainable health care design. The project’s general contractor is The Korte Co.

