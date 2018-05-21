Housing for homeless

× Expand Chaplain Steven Pace of Jerseyville staples insulation batting to the inside of one of the sheds he and his team built in January. The sheds provide shelter, privacy and safety for members of a homeless camp in East St. Louis.

ALTON | It started with a request for a piece of wood. It’s grown to a village of at least eight structures sheltering the homeless in East St. Louis.

In December 2016, Chaplain Steven L. Pace was ministering with Churches on the Streets in St. Louis. That was when “Joe” asked him if he had plywood at home.

“He said he was living in a village of tents across the river in East St. Louis and the wood would help block the wind,” Pace says. “When I went there the next day, I thought, ‘We can do better than that.’”

Pace, who pastors an Otterville church and lives in Jerseyville, started a Facebook page, Sheds for Homeless. He put out a call on the Jersey County Shopper’s page asking for a free wood stove. In nine days, he had the stove, along with enough wood to build several shelters. When people began donating money, Pace started the nonprofit American Homeless to Housing Initiative.

A national point-in-time count from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found roughly 40,000 homeless veterans in 2017, up slightly from the year before. Pace’s organization provides veterans with services that include a reintegration plan for homeless individuals, employment services, job training and business enterprises, among others.

Pace says most vets struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder live in rural areas, but many of the resources are found in cities. Getting veterans off the streets is a challenge.

“You can’t just take someone off the street and put them into an apartment. There’s a process. They’ve made a living out of being on the street,” Pace says. Two recent “success stories” involved veterans who were able to move into apartments.

Pace knows what it takes to transition from the military. After high school, he joined the Army. After four years in the military, he left for corporate America. By the time 9/11 occurred, he’d become a pastor and joined the Illinois National Guard because he felt an obligation to serve.

During one weekend in late January, Pace and his army of volunteers descended on the camp to build two structures. Each shed is 12 by 8 feet, basically just big enough to put in a bed and hold some belongings, but it’s shelter from the weather and offers privacy and safety.

Calling the camp a “village” is not far-fetched. Thirteen people live there — 10 men and 3 women — and an older African-American Army vet runs it.

“We could have gotten OG out and into an apartment, but he didn’t want to leave. He kind of runs the village,” Pace says of the resident with construction skills. “He’s built his place, helped two others build theirs and built the shower house.”

Pace says the East St. Louis authorities have a “great relationship” with the village’s residents and periodically stop by to make sure it’s drug-free and no felons live there.

Word is starting to spread about Pace’s nonprofit. Last year, he met another chaplain at a conference. The chaplain is an agriculture teacher in Missouri who also teaches construction skills to high school students. In March, the students delivered a structure to the “front camp” on the road. With knotty pine inside, vinyl floors, insulation and a metal roof, the structure shows off the students’ skills while providing much-needed shelter and support for homeless veterans.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter