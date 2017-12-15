Human rights activist Naomi Tutu to speak in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Humanitarian and human rights activist Naomi Tutu will be the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation’s special guest for the MJCHF Annual Speaker Series and fundraiser scheduled for Wednesday, March 28.

This highly anticipated annual event will be take place at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Meridian Ballroom with a cocktail reception beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tutu has dedicated her life’s work to social justice on a global scale. She is the daughter of South Africa Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize award winner and lifelong educator and civil rights activist.

Tutu shares her powerful story of growing up in South Africa and the influence her father has had on her life, and will discuss the importance of education, social justice, globalization, personal development, respect, and diversity.

“We are honored to have Naomi Tutu, whom I know and have witnessed her commitment and passion for unification and equality,” founder and President Mannie Jackson said. “Her life work and experiences serve as a cultural voice for which the Mannie Jackson Center stands.”

“The MJCH vision and mission is to bring about greater understanding on a global level for how the humanities can reduce conflict, foster inclusion, and create conditions for respect, understanding, dignity, and forgiveness,” Lewis and Clark Community College President Dale Chapman said. “The MJCHF world-class speaker series provides evidence that our programs have reached new heights and are truly international in scope. Other international programs launched by the MJCH this year include our first international symposium in Washington, D.C., involving the Palestinian and Israeli water authorities bridging long-standing cultural and ethnic divides.”

“It is exciting to have global speaker Naomi Tutu join the list of esteemed national guests that have presented at previous fundraisers, such as General Colin Powell in 2016 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 2017, in supporting the MJCHF mission,” foundation Executive Director Dr. Ed Hightower said. “We anticipate another capacity crowd of 460 supporters. Please make reservations now.”

Tickets are $200 each and available online. Personal checks are welcomed in support of this event and the foundation’s overall research, public engagement, and education work.

For more information, call (618) 655-2881.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter