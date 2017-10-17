Humane society urges residents to protect feral cats

Millions of feral cats roam the nation’s streets, including hundreds in Madison County.

While considered a nuisance by some, feral cat colonies are an integral part of the life cycle, providing rodent and pest control. But overpopulation threatens the well-being of these community cats, and lack of socialization means they cannot be rescued and adopted out.

In recognition of National Feral Cat Day on Oct. 16, the Metro East Humane Society Trap, Neuter, Return Program encourages residents to learn more about the contributions of feral cat colonies and take the steps to protect them. Through the program, the organization partners with individuals and businesses in Alton to safely trap feral cats who are transported to the organization’s office in Edwardsville to be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before they are returned back to their colony location.

The program helps reduce cat overpopulation in Madison County, decreases behaviors like fighting and spraying inherent in intact cats, lowers the spread of disease, and eliminates the need for euthanasia. Since the program began in July, more than 65 cats have been neutered in Alton alone. Those residents interested in the humane treatment of local cat colonies are encouraged to call the humane society at (618) 656-4405 or email tnr@mehs.org, especially if they are feeding cats in the area or are familiar with local cat colonies. The next TNR day will be Friday, Oct. 20, in downtown Alton.

“National Feral Cat Day is a way for us to raise awareness about the feral cat population in Madison County and recognize those residents caring for these special animals,” said Shelly Moore, coordinator for the humane society’s Community Cat Program. “While we wish these cats could be adopted out, it is more compassionate to protect them in the wild and reduce the overpopulation that threatens their safety.”

mehs.org

