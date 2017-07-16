Humor in a suit

As an ambitious and creative window washer, J. Pierrepont Finch climbs the corporate ladder, aided by lots of humor and his “trusty book.” Along the way, we also meet the secretaries, office workers, and bosses who work at the World Wide Wicket Company during the presentation of this Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.

Alton’s Kevin Neace, 17, portrays Finch and his story as “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” takes the stage at Alton High School’s auditorium from July 21-23. Presented by Riverbend Youth Theatre, the cast features the area’s finest young talents in nightly performances on Friday and Saturday, along with a Sunday matinée.

The cast of characters, among them a ditzy secretary and grumpy boss, share a love story and memorable songs.

“Songs include the funny ‘Coffee Break’ and rousing ‘Brotherhood of Man,’ making for one amazing show,” Riverbend Youth Theatre vocal director Alison Neace said.

Evening performances will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22. A 2 p.m. Sunday matinée performance will close out the stage production on July 23.

Presented from the stage in Alton High School’s auditorium, tickets are $10 each and available at the group’s website. They can also be purchased at the Alton Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market on July 15 and July 22. Although tickets will be available at the door, patrons are encouraged to secure tickets in advance.

In the leading role of J. Pierrepont Finch, Neace has nearly 10 years of experience on stage. The son of Shawn and Alison Neace, he has been involved in theater since he was 8. Neace is a member of Thespian Troupe 126 at Alton High and is involved in chorus, band, and orchestra.

Abbi Langley, 17, a senior this fall at Alton High, fills the role of Rosemary Pilkington. She is the daughter of David and Carla Langley of Alton and is involved in theater and chorus.

Another leading character in the production, J.B. Biggley, is portrayed by Jayson Heil, 16. He is the son of Jeff and Jean Heil of Godfrey and has been involved in theater since he was in grade school. He is also a member of Thespian Troupe 126 at Alton High, involved as well in chorus and orchestra.

Godfrey’s Brooke Snyder fills the leading role of Hedy LaRue. Involved in theater since middle school, she is the 17-year-old daughter of Steve and Patti Snyder and a member of Thespian Troupe 126 and the choral program at Alton High.

The role of Bud Frump is played by 16-year-old Austin Turnbull. He is the son of Jeremy and Khris Turnbull of Alton. Austin is a member of Thespian Troupe 126 and the choral program at Alton High.

Rounding out the leading roles in the production is 15-year-old Audrey Neace as Smitty. She is the daughter of Shawn and Alison Neace, and is the leading character’s younger sister in real life. Audrey has been involved in theater since she was 6 and is a member of Thespian Troupe 126 at Alton High, along with her involvement in chorus, band, and orchestra.

When asked why the group chose to bring the production to the stage this summer, vocal director Alison Neace said, “The directors wanted a show that was comical and had excellent music and characters. ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’ offers all of this and more. The lead characters are full of personality. You have the charming but conniving J. Pierrepont Finch and the sweet and spunky girl who wants the guy, Rosemary. You have the stuffy boss, J.B. Biggley, and his ditzy mistress, Hedy. Add the boss’s annoying nephew, Bud, and everyone’s favorite secretary, Smitty, and you have a fun and dynamic cast.”

“There are amazing supporting characters, and the show is full of memorable songs,” she said.

Alton High’s Kristi Doering is directing the production. Doering has been teaching speech and theater at the school for 15 years, directing plays for the past 10 years. Julia Frazier is the show’s assistant director. Frazier has appeared in many local productions and is involved with the music department at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton. She has worked with the youth group Encounter for more than 15 years and has been involved in costuming for area productions.

The music director for this production is Michael Frazier, who has worked on more than 60 musicals for community theaters, schools and universities in the St. Louis area. He holds a bachelor of arts degree and a master of music degree in music performance and is the accompanist for the Ladue School District, Missouri Baptist University, Lindenwood University, the St. Louis Children’s Choirs, and Main Street United Methodist Church. Frazier is also in the local band The Wherehouse Project.

Vocal director Alison Neace teaches private voice lessons at the Alton High School Conservatory, serves as Main Street UMC’s music director, is a principal singer with the Bach Society of St. Louis, and sings with the early music ensemble Pro-Arte Saint Louis. She has performed in and directed music for numerous community theater shows.

The show’s choreographer, Alicia Dyer, will be a senior at Alton High School in the fall. She has studied dance at Mid Illinois, Full Out Dance Studio, and Jane Mannion School of Dance. Dyer is a member of Thespian Troupe 126 and is involved is the choral program at Alton High.

“All of the directors are actively involved in every rehearsal,” Neace said. “Working with such a talented group of directors is a wonderful experience, and each director brings something unique to the table to share.”

Riverbend Youth Theatre was founded in 2016 out of a desire to bring a high-quality theater experience to youths of Alton and surrounding communities. For more information, visit their website or Facebook page, Riverbend Youth Theatre. You can also email the group at riverbendyouththeatre@gmail.com.

Neace said she also wanted to recognize those involved behind the scenes.

“The directors are all very grateful for the support of our many friends in the community who have helped with set design, set build, lighting, sound, and to the musicians who will play in the pit orchestra,” she said. “This is truly a community effort.”

“We have an extremely talented and experienced cast of young people,” she said. “Many of them study voice, dance, acting, and instrumental music. They are all truly young professionals. You don’t want to miss this amazing show. Come support these young artists.”

TICKETS: riverbendyouththeatre.com

“How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”

July 21-23, Alton High School auditorium

Presented by Riverbend Youth Theatre

Cast list:

J. Pierrepont Finch: Kevin Neace, 17, of Alton

Rosemary Pilkington: Abbi Langley, 17, of Alton

J.B. Biggley: Jayson Heil, 16, of Godfrey

Hedy LaRue: Brooke Snyder, 17, of Godfrey

Bud Frump: Austin Turnbull, 16, of Alton

Smitty: Audrey Neace, 15, of Alton

Bratt: Gabe Levi, 15, of Godfrey

Jones: Ellie Levi, 13, of Godfrey

Twimble/Womper: Preston King, 18, of Alton

Krumholtz: Morgan Ruden, 15, of East Alton

Gatch: Ben Simansky, 17, of Alton

Book/Tackaberry: Griffin Vroman, 16, of Alton

Ovington/Policeman: Joey Ciaramitaro, 17, of Alton

Davis/TV Announcer: Ryan Caito, 18, of Alton

Jenkins: Philip Tran, 17, of Godfrey

Toynbee: Brad Taulbee, 16, of Alton

Johnson: Garrett Cooper, 14, of Alton

Secretary/Wickette: Hattie Mallory, 14, of Alton

Secretary/Wickette: Shelby Oertel, 15, of Brighton

Secretary/Scrubwoman: India Taylor, 16, of Alton

Secretary/Scrubwoman: Sophia Turnbull, 13, of Alton

Secretary: Claire Bunse, 16, of Godfrey

Secretary: Devora Newquist, 13, of Godfrey

Secretary: Daeshana Petty, 14, of Alton

Secretary: Chloe Potter, 14, of Edwardsville

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter