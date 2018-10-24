Hylla appointed to Illinois Judicial Conference

Hylla

The Supreme Court of Illinois has named Third Judicial Circuit Chief Judge David Hylla to the Illinois Judicial Conference. The new 29-member committee will create the first-ever Strategic Agenda for the Illinois Judicial Branch. The committee includes judges, attorneys, trial court administrators, court clerks, and members of the public.

“I am honored to be part of this diverse group’s mission to revamp and revitalize our courts,” Hylla said. “Society is changing and the courts need to change to keep pace. Improvements in court technology, transparency, and remote access will allow people to better understand and use their court system. Better public access and more knowledge of the court system will help us achieve our goal of equal justice for all.”

The Illinois Judicial Conference was directed to analyze the advances in technology along with economic needs and other shifting demographics in order to anticipate and prepare for the future. Their assignment is to frame the goals of the judicial system and recommend a plan to achieve those goals to better serve the public. The committee will work with Dr. Brenda Wagenknecht-Ivey, who has consulted with court systems across the country. The initial meeting will be a two-day conference in November.

Judge David Hylla was elected chair of the Conference of Chief Circuit Judges in 2017. He was elected to the circuit court in 2006 and elected chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit in 2013. Hylla is chair of the Illinois Supreme Court’s e-Business Policy Advisory Board and serves on the Illinois Supreme Court’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Coordinating Committee, the Special Advisory Committee on Justice and Mental Health Planning, the Illinois JusticeCorps Steering Committee, and the Illinois Supreme Court’s Commission on Criminal Pre-Trial Practices.

