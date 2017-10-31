Hylla named chair of Conference of Chief Judges

The Illinois Supreme Court has announced that Chief Judge David Hylla of the Third Judicial Circuit has been named the new chair of the Conference of Chief Judges, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Hylla will take over leadership from current Conference Chair Chief Judge Joseph McGraw of the 17th Judicial Circuit. Hylla has served as the conference’s vice-chair since 2014 in addition to serving on the conference’s Jury Representation and Judicial Mentor committees. He was chosen as the new chair by his peers at a meeting of the conference on Oct. 20. Chief Judge Susan Clancy-Boles of the 16th Circuit was chosen as the new vice-chair.

“I would like to thank Chief Judge McGraw for his dedicated service to the Conference of Chief Judges,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier said. “I would also like to welcome Judge Hylla as the new chair. He has been integral in helping the courts adapt to technology through his current service as chair of the Illinois Supreme Court’s e-Business Policy Advisory Board and his previous service as chair of the Illinois Judicial Conference’s Committee on Automation and Technology.”

McGraw has served as the conference’s chair since January 2015 and had previously served as the conference’s vice-chair. McGraw has served as a member of the conference since January 2012.

“It has truly been an honor to serve as chair of the Conference of Chief Judges and to work closely with the Supreme Court, the AOIC and my fellow chief judges these past several years,” McGraw said. “Together, we faced many challenges. We worked to advance the Illinois courts by offering our collective guidance and by implementing new court initiatives on topics ranging from access to justice and fundamental fairness to evidence-based practices and e-technology. Chief Judge Hylla will aptly provide the necessary continuity and leadership to move the conference forward.”

The Conference of Chief Judges was established by the authority of the Supreme Court. The elected chief judge from each judicial circuit serves as a member of the Conference of Chief Judges. The conference meets regularly to discuss issues related to the administration of justice in the 24 circuit courts in Illinois. It also considers matters specifically referred to it by the Supreme Court. The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, under Director Marcia Meis, serves as secretary to the conference.

“As the Supreme Court’s liaison to Conference of Chief Judges, I want to thank Judge McGraw for his dedicated service as chair of the Conference,” Justice Rita B. Garman said. “During his term as chair, he provided strong leadership on many issues, including media access to Illinois courtrooms and e-filing. In addition, when the Supreme Court asked him to attend a national conference on human trafficking, he became a vocal proponent of the need to recognize the scope of this problem in Illinois, even convening a panel in his own circuit to address that important issue.

“I congratulate Judge Hylla on his new position as chair and look forward to working with him. As chair of the Supreme Court’s e-Business Policy Advisory Board, he brings essential knowledge and experience to his new role. His leadership has been invaluable as we have implemented e-filing throughout the state. Indeed, his home circuit was among the first in the state to implement electronic filing in its early stages as a pilot project.”

Hylla was first elected as a judge in 2006 in the Third Judicial Circuit and was retained by voters in 2012. In 2013 he was selected to serve as chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit. The Third Circuit consists of Bond and Madison counties.

“I am honored and look forward to working with my fellow chief judges and the Supreme Court to continue to develop and implement policies and rules on issues such as access to justice, performance of judges, jury representation and technology, that will improve the administration of justice in our courts,” Hylla said.

Hylla earned his bachelor of science from Southern Illinois University and his juris doctor from the Saint Louis University School of Law. Prior to election to the bench he worked in private practice for 21 years.

Hylla currently serves as chair of the Illinois Supreme Court’s e-Business Policy Advisory Board following his role as chair of the Illinois Judicial Conference’s Committee on Automation and Technology. He additionally serves on the court’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Coordinating Committee, the Special Advisory Committee on Justice and Mental Health Planning, and the Commission on Access to Justice’s Steering Committee for JusticeCorps.

A resident of Granite City, Hylla is the past president and current Board of Directors member for New Opportunities, a workshop and training facility for the developmentally challenged.

