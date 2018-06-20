I-255 exit ramps to close this weekend

Exit ramps from I-255 to Horseshoe Lake Road, Exit 26, in Collinsville will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

These closures are necessary to complete paving of the interchange ramps.

During the closures, drivers may use Exit 24, Collinsville Road, or use Interstate 55/70 to Illinois 157 in Collinsville. Only the exit ramps from I-255 to Horseshoe Lake Road will be closed; the entrance ramps will remain open. These interchange improvements are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. June 25.

Daytime lane closures on I-70

There will be periodic daytime lane closures on Interstate 70, four miles west of Pocahontas, beginning Monday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

These closures are necessary to complete bridge deck replacement of the Baumann Road structure over I-70.

These improvements are expected to be completed by Oct. 1.

Drivers in all work zones are asked to stay alert and use extra caution.

More information is available on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page and online.

