I-255 work slated for Monday

Interstate 255 from Illinois 157 in Cahokia to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Sept. 24, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work is necessary to repair the pavement and is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.

The department advises drivers to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

