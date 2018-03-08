I-270 bridge lane closure to start Friday

× Expand roadwork

A lane restriction will be encountered this weekend on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday. It is anticipated the lane will be re-opened at 5 a.m. Monday. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available online.

IDOT District 8 updates are available on Twitter.

