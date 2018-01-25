I-270 bridge lane to be restricted for next two days

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a daytime lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

The westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. The lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks motorists to be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

