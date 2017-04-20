I-270 in Pontoon Beach to have temporary lane closures

Two left lanes of eastbound and two left lanes of westbound I-270 between Illinois 255 and Sand Road in Pontoon Beach will be closed in 15-minute intervals starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are necessary to allow Ameren Illinois to install aerial electric lines. Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that travelers be patient, slow down and use extra caution near and through this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter