The outside lane of eastbound Interstate 270 between Illinois 159 and the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange will be closed beginning Monday, March 20, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The lane restriction will take place during non-peak hours. All lanes will be open between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This lane restriction is necessary to perform electrical work and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter