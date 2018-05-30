I-55 traffic to be routed onto southbound bridge this week

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced a change in the lane closures on Interstate 55 from mile marker 24 to mile marker 26 north of Illinois 143 starting Thursday.

I-55 will continue to be restricted to one lane in each direction, but traffic will be switched over to the southbound bridge, allowing work to begin on the northbound structure. The new configuration will be used throughout the remainder of the project. The work is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

For more information, visit IDOT District 8’s Twitter page or click here.

