I-64 lane closure postponed until June 2-5

The Interstate 64 lane closure originally scheduled to begin Friday, May 19, has been postponed until the weekend of Friday, June 2, through Monday, June 5, because the weather forecast for this weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The lane closure will be encountered on I-64 westbound between Illinois 4 and Illinois 158 at the new Rieder Road interchange to paint steel girders on the new bridge. Lane closures and work will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, and all lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, June 5. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the westbound direction and will be re-routed utilizing the new interchange ramp lanes. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution when using these ramp lanes.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes, obey traffic control signs and allow extra time when traveling in the area.

