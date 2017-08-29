I-64 lane closures likely to cause delays, IDOT says

Intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound Interstate 64 between Illinois 159 and Illinois 158 will start today and are expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 21, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work will be done between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the westbound direction and between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the eastbound direction. All work will be performed on Monday through Thursday and full access will be restored on Fridays during the work period.

These restrictions are needed to perform survey work at this location. IDOT District 8 survey crews will perform the work. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.

It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow substantial additional travel time. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise extreme caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter