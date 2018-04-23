I, naturalist

GODFREY | The City Nature Challenge is a contest to record the region’s plants and animals using the iNaturalist app. The Nature Institute (TNI) is a Metro East host site and is teaming up with the city of St. Louis, Missouri Botanical Garden, and the St. Louis Zoo to get local residents to step up to the challenge.

The April 28-30 event is all about recording biodiversity, a variety of life in a particular area and ecosystem. Biodiversity is an important factor when planning for conservation and sustainability. TNI has used a community “BioBlitz” in the past to determine what is on their ground, but now the iNaturalist app makes it easier than ever before.

“Many hikers take photos while they are on our trails; why not upload your photos to assist us in recording our wildlife?” stated Amy Chartrand, director of outreach. “This program makes it easier for everyone to become a part of our restoration efforts here at TNI.”

Chartrand said although this is a worldwide contest, the app’s program is something that The Nature Institute will continue to use, due to its mapping and list-exporting features. Those lists will show not only the great things their preserve holds, but also the areas where there is an abundance of invasive plants. This could help them in shifting any restoration plans that may be in place.

Guests recording their outdoor findings is the very definition of citizen science. TNI has laid out extra sessions for the weekend to showcase local and national projects.

On Saturday, April 28, the organization’s focused site will be the Olin Nature Preserve at 2213 S. Levis Lane. This day will be open for self-guided hiking. The organization will also feature free speakers: Natalie Marioni, director of environmental education and citizen science of the National Great Rivers Research and Education, will be discussing Project River Watch at 10:30 a.m.; Dr. Patrick Dailey, entomologist and vice president of TNI Board of Directors, will be leading a discussion on milkweed insects and the project Monarch Watch at 1 p.m.; and Brent Schindewolf, longtime birder and TNI volunteer, will be leading a bird hike and discussion at 3 p.m. about eBird, a project by Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

On Sunday, April 29, TNI staff will be at the Heartland Prairie, on the north side of Gordon Moore Park in Alton. This day will have a native plant focus and Tom Shirrell, owner of Green Thumb Nursery, will be selling native Illinois prairie plants and talking about prairies and pollinators from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chartrand said you do not have to be on TNI property to participate in the challenge: they simply want people to get outside.

“Whether you are at work, school, home, or on our trails, we want you to record what you see and enjoy the natural diversity around you.”

Those wanting to participate can start by signing up for an account, either through the iNaturalist app on their own smartphone or by heading to iNaturalist.org. Once outside, simply take a photo of a plant or animal with the app or with a different camera (users can upload those photos to the website at a separate time). Users will then tag their location with “City Nature Challenge 2018: STL” and “TNI Biodiversity Olin Nature Preserve/TNI Biodiversity Heartland Prairie.”

When photos are uploaded, the iNaturalist community will assist in the identification of user photos and once it reaches expert level, that photo will be used in national scientific research. Locally, photos will be included in TNI’s management plans.

For more information on the City Nature Challenge, including fliers for the workplace, lesson plans for classrooms, and to pledge support, visit TheNatureInstitute.org or iNaturalist.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter