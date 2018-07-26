Ice cream social to benefit The Nature Institute

GODFREY | The Nature Institute and Shivers Frozen Custard are teaming up for the fourth annual Ice Cream Social Fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at TNI’s Talahi lodge, 2213 S. Levis Lane.

Guests will be able to enjoy games, $5 all-you-can-eat frozen custard and more. Proceeds benefit the mission of preservation, restoration and education.

Custard will be served and provided by Shivers Frozen Custard. Tours, guided hikes, games and other activities will be hosted by The Nature Institute. Those interested in attending can register by calling (618) 466-9930 or visiting the website. Registrations are required by Monday, Aug. 6.

TNI is a conservation and environmental education organization based in Godfrey. Its mission is to raise an awareness and appreciation for the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. TNI owns roughly 450 acres of protected land. Hiking trails are available for the public to explore every day from dawn to dusk.

