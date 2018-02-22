Icy reception

× Expand Photo provided by Justin Brinkmeyer At 185 feet long and 85 feet wide, the arena approaches the dimensions of an NHL-size rink for serious players and first-time skaters. The rink provides skating lessons in which participants can learn to skate during a 30- or 45-minute session per week, and hockey players from 12 high school teams and a youth hockey organization use the facility for practices, games and skate clinics.

The Granite City Ice Rink stands strong at 50 years old.

With temperatures plummeting to below freezing depths this winter, it’s easy to forget what makes winter special. For five decades, the rink has served as a haven for hockey, fun and physical activity during the year’s coldest days.

At 185 feet long and 85 feet wide, the arena approaches the dimensions of an NHL-size rink for serious players and first-time skaters. Originally inspired by the ice skating that took place during the winter in a low area of the park, the rink has long stood as a point of pride for Justin Brinkmeyer, Granite City Parks District facilities manager.

After the passage of a bond issue Dec. 18, 1965, construction began in 1966. The rink opened for business Oct. 26, 1967, on a bond issue term of 10 years for a cost of $475,000.

“People were very excited when the rink finally opened, because not a lot of other local communities had one,” Brinkmeyer says.

In what Brinkmeyer describes as a “cathedral feel,” the rink features a high ceiling in an open-air, pavilion-style structure. Over the past decade, the park district has replaced polyboards around the rink, added a new Zamboni, and added new bleachers to the benefit of both participants and spectators.

Brinkmeyer and his team begin the two-week ice production process in September. It requires 40,000 feet of concrete-embedded conduit to maintain a floor temperature of 16 degrees Fahrenheit. After the floor hits its target temperature — which generally takes four days, weather permitting — park employees add a fine glaze of water to the floor.

Ice crews, donning garden hoses equipped with mister attachments, are stationed at both ends of the rink to spray water into the air and allow each droplet to freeze on contact with the floor. A crew of five paints the ice white using a 75-gallon drum attached to a motor after the glaze is down.

Brinkmeyer says the team works to get three-quarters of an inch of ice on the surface before running a Zamboni across the floor. This prevents cracking the ice and jeopardizing the team’s hard work.

Since its opening season, the rink has provided skating lessons in which participants can learn to skate during 30- or 45-minute sessions. Brinkmeyer says hockey players from 12 high school teams and a youth hockey organization use the facility for practices, games and skate clinics.

Every year, the rink holds an ice show to allow those in the rink’s program to give a performance of their new skills. This year’s show will be at 7 p.m. Monday, March 5, and admission is free.

The rink remains active during the off-season as a home to the summer recreation program — which holds 150 to 300 children daily — and the annual Easter sunrise service. Friends of the Library uses the rink’s floor for an annual book sale, set for Memorial Day weekend this year.

The start of the 50th season was delayed by one month after the cracking of a large glulam (glued laminated lumber) beam over the ice. Even the necessary construction project presented a silver lining for the rink, with a fully repaired beam and an addition that allows four additional changing rooms and a multipurpose room for meeting space and special event staging.

Structural issues promptly addressed, the rink continues to do well as a community fixture. Though most of its business is related to hockey, Brinkmeyer says it continues to offer regular skating lessons with Skate Director Kim Werths on a level that’s competitive with other area rinks. After 50 successful seasons, he hopes for at least another 50 on the horizon.

The Granite City Ice Rink in Wilson Park, 3000 Fehling Road, is open to the public during specified times. Contact the rink for skating times or visit the Facebook page.

