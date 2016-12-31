IDNR breaks the ice on fishing safety

× Expand Photo by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, via Wikimedia Commons A father and son stand on a frozen body of water for ice fishing.

SPRINGFIELD — As temperatures drop in Illinois, those who enjoy year-round fishing may start heading to their favorite location to participate in ice fishing.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that heading to their favorite frozen fishing holes comes with risks this time of year.

“The IDNR cannot stress enough the importance of safety when ice fishing,” IDNR Conservation Police Chief Rafael Gutierrez said. “Ice fishing can be a great and fun time, but can change into a dangerous situation in just seconds. Being prepared and ready for anything can save your life.”

Those planning to ice fish should stay off of ice that is less than 4 inches thick. It is recommended anglers carry a rope or flotation device with them to help assist if someone falls through the ice. Wearing a life jacket/personal flotation device (PFD) is always recommended when fishing offshore, including when ice fishing.

ifishillinois.org/programs/ice.php