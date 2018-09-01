IDNR meetings to address chronic wasting disease

× Expand A white-tailed deer

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a series of public meetings to provide information about chronic wasting disease, its effect on future deer populations, and IDNR’s efforts to control the disease.

IDNR staff will also be available to answer questions about this disease. Landowners, hunters, and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend. The disease is an important issue that will dominate deer management discussions in Northern Illinois for many years.

CWD is an always fatal neurological disease that is threatening the long-term health of white-tailed deer in Illinois. First documented in Illinois in 2002 near Roscoe, CWD has been detected in 17 counties across the northern edge and northeastern portions of Illinois, as far south as Kankakee and Livingston counties. Counties affected include Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Carroll, Ogle, Dekalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Livingston, and Kankakee.

Although CWD has not been detected in Southern Illinois, the Missouri Department of Conservation has detected CWD in the southeastern portion of their state near St. Mary. The meetings scheduled in Randolph County will address developments in Missouri and discuss IDNR plans to enhance CWD surveillance in Illinois in this area.

The meetings will begin at 7 p.m. with a 30-minute presentation and discussion to follow. Meetings will be held as follows:

Sept. 18 — St. Johns Lutheran Church, 302 W. Holmes St., Chester

Sept. 19 — World Shooting and Recreational Complex, 1 Main Event Lane No. 510, Sparta

Sept. 24 — Nash Recreation Center, 304 S. Fifth St., Oregon

Sept. 25 — Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area, 5010 N. Jugtown Road, Morris

Sept. 26 — Big Rock Community Center, Sixth Street, Big Rock

Oct. 2 — Orangeville Village Hall, 301 S. East St., Orangeville

For more information about the meetings, or about CWD, contact wildlife disease program manager Doug Dufford at (815) 369-2414 or by email at doug.dufford@illinois.gov.

