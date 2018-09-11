IDOT advises drivers of possible delays from I-255 lane closures

× Expand roadwork

Lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22.0, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation

The lane restrictions will occur as follows:

The right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The right lane will remain closed until all lanes are reopened.

The center lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Thursday. The center lane and right lane will remain closed until all lanes are reopened by 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17.

These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

Additional information is available at www.stl-traffic.org. For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

