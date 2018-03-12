IDOT: Bridge repairs to cause delays

× Expand roadwork

EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois 143 just west of Illinois 159 will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday.

This restriction is required to perform bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Drivers should expect long delays and are advised to seek alternate routes throughout the duration of construction. IDOT asks motorists to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones.

Details on other construction projects are available on the IDOT District 8 Twitter page. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available online.

