IDOT expects delays during I-55 bridge construction

Lane restrictions will be encountered on westbound Interstate 55/70 over Illinois 111, at milepost 6 approximately three miles west of I-255, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The left lane and center lane will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. Wednesday. It is anticipated these lanes will be reopened to traffic at 4 p.m. the same day. The right lane will remain open during this work.

The lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge expansion joint.

Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be in place to assist motorists. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

More information is available online and on the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

