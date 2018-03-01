IDOT expects traffic delays during weekend bridge work

A lane restriction will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River bridge near Granite City, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday and should be re-opened at 5 a.m. Monday. This lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck.

It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available online and IDOT District 8 updates are available on Twitter.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter