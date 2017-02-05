IDOT expects traffic delays for I-55/70 lane closures

× Expand roadwork

Lane restrictions will be encountered on westbound Interstate 55/70, approximately 3 miles west of Illinois 255, at milepost 6, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The center and right lanes will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. Monday. It is anticipated these lanes will be re-opened to traffic at 3 p.m. the same day. The left lane will remain open to traffic during this work.

The lane restrictions are needed to repair the bridge expansion joint.

Traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

stl-traffic.org

twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter