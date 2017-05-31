IDOT: I-270 lane restrictions likely to cause traffic delays

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City.

The lane restrictions are needed to perform bridge inspections.

The lane restrictions will take place as follows:

Monday, June 5, and Tuesday, June 6, the westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8, the eastbound right lane will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in significant traffic delays; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

