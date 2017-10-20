IDOT reminds motorists to be vigilant during tourism season

× Expand Photo by Allen Klope The Great River Road is a popular tourist destination.

To make traveling the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway a pleasurable outing for everyone this fall, the Illinois Department of Transportation reminds travelers to exercise caution and share the road responsibly.

“The Great River Road is a wonderful fall tourist destination,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said. “At IDOT, we are proud to share our state’s scenic byways with travelers, but we also want to make every effort to ensure everyone arrives at their destinations safely.”

Each year, the byway’s abundant autumn colors and spectacular scenery attract thousands of visitors and sightseers, including numerous bicyclists and motorcyclists, as well as motorists who are new to the area.

The narrow stretch between Grafton and Alton known as the Great River Road can be particularly busy and challenging to navigate as a result. For the second year in a row, IDOT has placed digital message signs along this narrow shared road, bordered by towering cliffs and the Mississippi River, to remind motorists and cyclists to remain alert and use caution. Last year, IDOT made several safety enhancements along the road, including freshly painted pavement markings and bike trail symbols.

Illinois State Police and local law enforcement also will step up enforcement to remind travelers to be safe while enjoying the scenery.

Illinois is home to seven nationally designated scenic byways. For more information, visit IDOT’s scenic byways page.

idot.illinois.gov

