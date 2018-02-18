IDOT seeks proposals for freight mobility grants

× Expand freight train rail

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking project proposals for a new competitive grant program that aims to improve the mobility of freight at the local level.

Applications are due April 6 for up to $225 million in National Highway Freight Program funds to be distributed through 2022.

“The efficient movement of goods and services is central to what makes Illinois the transportation hub of North America,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said. “We are thrilled to offer this exciting opportunity to invest in our communities and help them arrive at solutions that will generate economic activity, create jobs and enhance the quality of life for their residents.”

Administered by IDOT using federal funds, the competitive grant program is designed to implement the goals of the Illinois State Freight Plan to improve safety, boost efficiency and grow the economy. Successful proposals will include plans to reduce bottlenecks, improve freight-related safety, increase intermodal accessibility to freight corridors and enhance efficiency through the strategic deployment of technology.

Eligible applicants include local, state or federal governmental agencies, metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions. Project proposals from a private entity must have a public sponsor. Application and qualification information is available at idot.illinois.gov/ILFreight. Grant awards will be announced in June.

IDOT will host three informational meetings to explain the grant program and provide one-on-one assistance to prospective applicants. RSVPs are encouraged. All meetings will take place from 1 to 3 p.m.:

Friday, Feb. 23 — Collinsville

IDOT District 8 headquarters, Regional Conference Room, 1102 Eastport Plaza Drive

Wednesday, Feb. 28 — Schaumburg

IDOT District 1 headquarters, Lower Level Auditorium, 201 W. Center Court

Monday, March 5 — Springfield

IDOT’s Hanley Building, Auditorium, 2300 S. Dirksen Parkway

