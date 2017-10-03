IDOT seeks temporary, on-call winter workers

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking workers for temporary jobs to help with snow and ice removal this winter in several southwest Illinois counties in IDOT District 8.

These seasonal positions are available for on-call work schedules. The deadline to apply is Oct. 16.

The department’s annual “snowbird” program requires employees to promptly respond to weather situations, assisting in snow-and-ice control and working in emergency conditions at any time, including weekends, holidays, and nights. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision testing, and drug and alcohol screening also are required.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. Veterans are strongly encouraged to apply. For additional information, including details on pay and the potential for benefits, visit IDOT’s website.

idot.illinois.gov

