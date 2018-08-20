IDOT sets Illinois 3 lane restrictions

roadwork

Northbound Illinois 3 from New Poag Road to I-270 will be restricted to one lane beginning Tuesday, Aug. 28, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work is required to do roadway repair work and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

The Department advises drivers to follow all construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

More information is available online and on IDOT District 8’s Twitter page.

