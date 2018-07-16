IDOT: "Significant" delays expected during I-255 work

× Expand roadwork

Lane restrictions will be encountered on southbound I-255, approximately 2 miles south of Collinsville, at milepost 22, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane restrictions will occur as follows:

The left lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The left lane will remain closed until all lanes are reopened.

The center lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

The center lane will be closed at 9 a.m. Thursday. The center lane and left lane will remain closed until all lanes are reopened at 7 a.m. Monday, July 23.

These lane restrictions are needed to repair the concrete deck and driving surface of the bridge.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated; motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes. Traffic control devices will be assist motorists making their way through the work zone. The department asks that all motorists be patient and use additional caution when traveling near and through this work zone.

More information is available online and on the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

