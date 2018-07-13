IDOT to close Old Alton Road next week

× Expand roadwork

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday announced the closure of Old Alton Road at Lee Street in Granite City from approximately 7 a.m. Monday, July 16, until 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 18.

The road closure is needed to replace a cross-road just north of Lee Street. Access to residences and businesses will be allowed, but the road will be closed to all through traffic. The Wood River Maintenance Yard will be performing the culvert replacement.

It is anticipated this closure will result in traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow additional travel time in this area. Advance signage will be placed to advise motorists of this closure. The department asks that motorists be patient, slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through this work zone.

