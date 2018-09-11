IDOT to gather input about I-270 project

IDOT logo

The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Tuesday, Sept. 18, to gather the public’s comments regarding concerns along Interstate 270 from the Riverview Drive interchange in St. Louis to Illinois 157 in Madison County. Potential improvements to the I-270 and Illinois 111 interchange, which has received funding through the Illinois Competitive Freight Program, will also be presented.

The public meeting will be in an open-house format from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Southwestern Illinois College – Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road in Granite City.

The public is invited to learn about the project and provide comments. Exhibits will be on display. Staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions. Written comments will be accepted at the meeting. They also can be mailed within two weeks following the event.

The meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should contact Tiffany Brase at (618) 346-3175. Persons planning to attend who will need a sign language interpreter or other similar accommodations should notify IDOT through the TTY/TTD number (800) 526-0844/or 711; TTY (Spanish users) (800) 501-0864/or 711; and/or for Telebraille dial (877) 526-6670 at least five days prior to the meeting.

